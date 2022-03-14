New Rangers Seager, Semien turn focus to on-field matters

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are finally on the field together with the Texas Rangers. The team’s first official workout came nearly 3 1/2 months after the two became teammates. Texas committed a half-billion dollars to the middle infielders when they signed both before the Major League Baseball lockout. Seager played seven seasons with the Dodgers. Semien first spent six season with Oakland before one in Toronto last year. They two said they talked a lot during the offseason but it was dominated by what was going on in labor negotiations before the 99-day lockout ended last week.