Titans agree to 1-year deal with tight end Geoff Swaim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year contract with tight end Geoff Swaim, keeping him off the free agent market. Swaim was one of three Tennessee tight ends poised to hit free agency along with Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt. Now the Titans keep someone who had a career-high three touchdown catches in 2021 in the contract announced Monday. Swaim was a seventh-round pick by Dallas in 2015. He has been with Tennessee since 2020. He started 16 games last season.