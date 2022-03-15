Arizona’s Lloyd pulling all the right strings in first year

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd has taken the lessons he learned in 22 years as an assistant at Gonzaga to fuel No. 2 Arizona’s accelerated ascension in his first year as a head coach. The Wildcats won 31 games this season to sweep the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lloyd has done it with a quiet confidence, attention to detail and an ability to fast track player development. Arizona’s key returning players have all gotten better in a short time under Lloyd and the new players have been a perfect fit for his system. The Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament on Friday in San Diego against Bryant or Wright State.