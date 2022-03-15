Barcelona stadium becomes Spotify Camp Nou under sponsorship

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s stadium will be renamed the Spotify Camp Nou after the club announced a sponsorship deal to ease some of its financial struggles. The agreement with the streaming company includes sponsorship of the main shirt and title rights for the stadium which will have a sponsor name linked to it for the first time. Spotify will replace Japanese online retailing company Rakuten, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this season. The Spotify announcement came a day after the Spanish league said Barcelona would head into the next transfer window more than 144 million euros ($157 million) over its spending limit.