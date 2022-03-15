Titans release CB Jackrabbit Jenkins to clear cap space

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins after one season to clear approximately $6.9 million in salary cap space before the start of the new league year. The Titans announced the move Tuesday along with a multiyear extension for center Ben Jones that kept him off the free agent market. Jenkins joined the Titans a year ago on a two-year contract. He started 13 of 14 games played and had one interception in the end zone in a big win over San Francisco in December. Jenkins becomes the fourth player released by the Titans over the past week to clear cap space.