AP source: Schwarber, Phils agree to deal for about $80M

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed to a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth about $80 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Schwarber hit 32 home runs last season with Washington and Boston. He hit a grand slam for Boston in the AL Championship Series.