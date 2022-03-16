Booker has 36 points, NBA-leading Suns beat Rockets 129-112

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker scored 36 points,ikal Bridges added 26 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 129-112 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Booker shot 15 of 24 from the field and scored at least 30 points for the second time in the last three games. He had 15 points in the third quarter. Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Torrey Craig — starting in place of the injured Jae Crowder for the short-handed Suns — had 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting and 14 rebounds. Phoenix improved to 56-14 and pushed its NBA-best road record to 27-6. The Rockets are last in the NBA at 17-52.