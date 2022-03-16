Former CEO, law firm partner has Longwood hoops on the rise

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Griff Aldrich, a former lawyer and CEO, and Rebecca Tillett — both hired the same day four years ago by Longwood — have the Lancers men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in each program’s history. Longwood is located in Farmville, a small town in central Virginia known more as a place where massive furniture warehouses promise to satisfy any shopper’s preferred style than as a destination for a coach on the rise or players good enough to win titles. This week, both things are true.