Ravens land S Marcus Williams, T Morgan Moses in free agency

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a five-year deal with safety Marcus Williams, bolstering a secondary that was decimated by injuries last season as the team finished last in the NFL against the pass. Wednesday was the first day teams could officially announce deals with newly acquired free agents. The Ravens also agreed to a three-year contract with tackle Morgan Moses. Williams spent his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He has 15 career interceptions. The Ravens allowed a league-high 279 yards passing per game last season.