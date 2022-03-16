RB Raheem Mostert agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Raheem Mostert agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday with the Miami Dolphins, who continued to add depth to their running back corps. Mostert had just two carries with San Francisco this past season, leaving the 49ers’ opener with chipped cartilage in a knee and missing the remainder of the season. Mostert played only eight games in 2020 because of ankle and knee injuries. But he and new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel have familiarity, given that McDaniel was the offensive coordinator in San Francisco this past season.