ABC-7 First Alert Continues – Fierce winds arrive later Thursday and Friday; wind chills too

Winds will get much stronger by late Thursday afternoon and Friday. Gusts from the SW will peak at 50 mph Thursday and near 65 mph Friday. There will be the potential exits for some isolated damage. As colder air arrives, those winds will make it feel colder - like temps in the 20's and 30's so bundle up late Thursday and Friday.

There will also be a change for rain and mountain snow late Thursday and Friday.

Doppler Dave Speelman

