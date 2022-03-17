AP source: Jets signing former Texans DE Jacob Martin

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and defensive end Jacob Martin have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not yet announced the signing. ESPN first reported the Jets’ deal with Martin, who helps bolster New York’s pass rush after playing the past three seasons for the Houston Texans. He’s the brother of former Jets linebacker and special teams standout Josh Martin. The 26-year-old edge rusher has 13 1/2 career sacks, including four last season.