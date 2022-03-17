Flaherty to seek 2nd medical opinion on ailing shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will seek a second medical opinion on his ailing pitching shoulder. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. He has not thrown off a mound since spring training opened. Flaherty, 26, was 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 2019, went 4-3 with a 4.91 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 9-2 with a 3.22 in 17 starts last year, when he was slowed by an oblique injury. Potential rotation replacements include right-handers Johan Oviedo, Jake Woodford and Drew VerHagen. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos was expected to start workouts Friday after a late arrival.