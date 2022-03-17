Johnson returns to Texas searching for some old NASCAR magic

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Jimmie Johnson returns to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend searching for some of his old NASCAR magic. He won seven times at Texas as a NASCAR driver and the track renamed victory lane for him following his 2020 retirement. Now he’s back to run his first oval race as an IndyCar driver. He skipped the ovals during last year’s rookie season but has committed to the full schedule this year. Johnson doesn’t think he’ll make a return trip to “The Jimmie Johnson Winners Circle” but is hopeful Sunday can produce the first top-10 finish of his IndyCar career.