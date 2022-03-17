Reed joined Jets after ‘disrespectful’ offer from Seahawks

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed was a bit offended when the Seahawks came to him with their offer to keep him in Seattle. He says Thursday the offer was disrespectful to the player he is and says his worth should’ve been more. Reed officially signed with the Jets on Thursday, two days after agreeing to a deal that a person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press was for three years and worth $33 million. He says without question he is a No. 1 cornerback and has had supreme confidence in himself since he was a young football player in high school.