Sounders advance to CONCACAF Champions semifinals

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fredy Montero scored on a penalty kick late in the first half and the Seattle Sounders tied 1-1 with Leon on Thursday night to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate victory. Seattle will play New York City FC in one of the semifinals, while Mexican teams Cruz Azul and Pumas will face off in the other. The 34-year-old Montero converted the penalty kick on the 45th minute to put Seattle ahead. Fidel Ambriz tied it on a header in the 90th. Montero scored twice in the first leg of the series that Seattle won 3-0. The Sounders are back in the CONCACAF semifinals for the first time since 2012-13 season.