Angels add Archie Bradley to bolster long-struggling bullpen

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Archie Bradley has agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen. Bradley went through his first workout with the Angels on Friday. The veteran reliever is the latest addition by general manager Perry Minasian to the Angels’ long-struggling pitching staff, and more help is on the way. Los Angeles also will add veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera after a roster spot is cleared for him. Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t allowed to talk about Tepera’s imminent addition, but he is excited about the new options available to him this spring after Los Angeles’ struggles out of the bullpen throughout his tenure.