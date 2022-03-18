Defense challenges witness in Lorenzen Wright murder trial

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A defense attorney for a man charged with fatally shooting former NBA player Lorenzen Wright attempted to poke holes in the testimony of a convicted killer who said Wright’s ex-wife gave him details about the slaying. Jimmie Martin has provided key testimony in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the death of Wright. Wright was a Memphis native who played 13 seasons in the NBA before he retired after the 2008-2009 season. Prosecutors allege Turner and Martin were asked by Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, to kill him in Atlanta, then Memphis.