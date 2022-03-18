Ohio State puts clamps on Loyola Chicago in 54-41 NCAA win

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 16 points, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham added 14 and seventh-seeded Ohio State shut down 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago from start to finish, winning 54-41 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes advanced to play either Villanova or Delaware on Sunday in the South Region while preventing another March run by the Ramblers. Loyola shot 27% from the floor. Braden Norris led Loyola with 14 points but star Lucas Williamson finished with four points on 1-of-10 shooting. Loyola failed to advance out of the first round after reaching the Sweet 16 last season and the Final Four in 2018.