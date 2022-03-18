Sabres capitalize on goalie gaffe, beat Flames 1-0 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tage Thompson scored in overtime and Dustin Tokarski made 24 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres over the Calgary Flames 1-0. Buffalo has split the first two games of its Western Canada road trip, which wraps up Sunday night in Vancouver. It was a rare lost point on home ice for Calgary, which is 15-1-2 in its last 18 games at the Saddledome. Tokarski got his second career shutout and first since 2013-14 with the Montreal Canadiens. Jacob Markstrom stopped 33 shots for the Flames. After playing a brilliant game, Markstrom made a critical mistake on the deciding goal when he charged out of the net but whiffed on a clearing attempt.