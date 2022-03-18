Spain drops De Gea, adds Raya for upcoming friendlies

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland. De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 and was eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16. De Gea was Spain’s starter at the 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simón when Spain reached the semifinals of last year’s European Championship.