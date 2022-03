DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Okay Djamgouz had a career-high 20 points as Drake rolled past Purdue Fort Wayne 87-65 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational. Djamgouz made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (25-10). Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries added 14 points apiece. Jarred Godfrey had 16 points to lead the Mastodons (21-12).