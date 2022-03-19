James passes Malone, but Lakers blow lead in loss to Wizards

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s career scoring list, but it was part of another loss for his Los Angeles Lakers when the Washington Wizards rallied from a 16-point deficit to win 127-119. James scored 38 points, and Russell Westbrook added 22 in his return to Washington. But the Lakers’ small lineups couldn’t stop 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 16 of his 27 points in the final quarter. Porzingis connected on a 3-pointer with 38.7 seconds left to put the Wizards up by six, and James couldn’t answer at the other end. Washington outscored the Lakers 34-20 in the fourth quarter.