Norris 4 clear and seeking 1st Euro tour title at Steyn City

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shaun Norris has opened a four-shot lead after three rounds of the Steyn City Championship in South Africa. It puts the home player in prime position for his first European tour title. Norris shot 5-under 67 and moved to 23 under par overall at low-scoring Steyn City. Players have been benefiting from preferred lies because of heavy rain in the Johannesburg area ahead of the tournament. Norris had rounds of 64 and 62 in the first two rounds. Norris’ nearest challenger is compatriot Dean Burmester. He moved to 19 under with a 66.