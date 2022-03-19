Slokar a surprise winner in World Cup slalom; Shiffrin 8th

MERIBEL, France (AP) — There was a surprise winner of the final slalom of the World Cup ski season. Andreja Slokar stepped up with a career-best result to win at the World Cup Finals meeting in the sunny French Alps. Olympic champion Petra Vlhová was third and the new World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin was eighth. The 24-year-old Slovenian Slokar finished 0.48 seconds ahead of Lena Dürr who let another first-run lead slip as she did at the Beijing Olympics. Slokar never finished better than fourth in World Cup slaloms though she was fifth at the Olympics.