Sjolund hits 6 3s, Portland beats New Orleans at TBC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Portland beat New Orleans 94-73 in the first round of The Basketball Classic. Portland (19-14), under first-year head coach Shantay Legans, won the first postseason game in program history. The Pilots made 32 of 64 from the field, hit 16 of 34 from 3-point range and had 28 assists. Troy Green led New Orleans (18-14) with 17 points and Derek St. Hilaire, the team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, added 14 on 4-of-18 shooting.