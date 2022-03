MILAN (AP) — The Italian soccer federation has reportedly started an investigation after racist chants were heard at the end of AC Milan’s match at Cagliari in Serie A. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori, who are both Black, were racially abused after the 1-0 victory in Sardinia on Saturday. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said: “Maignan told me he was racially abused, nobody deserves something like that.”