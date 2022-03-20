N.C. State vs. Kansas State is a rematch of All-Americans

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — All-Americans Elissa Cunane of top-seeded North Carolina State and Ayoka Lee of ninth-seeded Kansas State are set for a rematch on Monday in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The teams met in November at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina, also the site of Monday’s game, and the Wolfpack dominated, winning 90-69 and holding Lee to just 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting in the game’s first 30 minutes while the Wolfpack pulled away. Lee finished with 19 points, one more than Cunane. N.C. State is eyeing its fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.