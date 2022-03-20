Princeton passes one tourney test, faces another at Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Princeton Tigers passed their first NCAA Tournament test by beating the Southeastern Conference Tournament champions on Saturday. Now comes an even bigger challenge: Beating third-seeded Indiana on its home court. The Ivy League champs and No. 11 seeded Tigers celebrated their second win in NCAA play and are now one win away from making their first Sweet 16 appearance. But the Hoosiers pose a major obstacle. They’re 13-2 at home this season with the only losses coming to Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouse North Carolina State and Big Ten tourney champ Iowa.