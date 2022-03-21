AP source: LSU taps Murray State’s McMahon to replace Wade

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says LSU is filling its men’s basketball coaching vacancy with Murray State’s Matt McMahon. The move comes two days after Murray State’s season ended with a loss to Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because McMahon’s hiring, which was first reported by ESPN, has not been announced. The 43-year-old McMahon went 154-67 in seven seasons at Murray State and twice coached the Ohio Valley Conference school to first-round NCAA Tournament victories. McMahon replaces Will Wade, who was firing on March 12 amid allegations of major recruiting violations.