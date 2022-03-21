Braves’ Snitker ponders 6th starter as he studies rotation

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker says he’s considering all options, including a six-man rotation or an opener, as he looks for answers in his starting rotation. Snitker says he may need a sixth starter when the Braves play games on 14 consecutive days to open the season. The Braves open on April 7 at home. Five pitchers are competing for the final two spots in the rotation behind Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson. Snitker is looking for two starters to emerge from the group, which includes Huascar Ynoa, Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Kyle Muller and Tucker Davidson.