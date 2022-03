TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sue Semrau, the longest-tenured head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida State’s all-time winningest coach, is retiring. Her record at Florida Staet was 470-271 and she led the Seminoles to 14 20-win seasons, including a string of eight straight from 2012 to 2020. Her teams made 16 NCAA tournaments and reached the Elite Eight three times.