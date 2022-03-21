Huskers’ McGowens, B10 newcomer of year, to enter NBA draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowenshas announced he’s declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent. The Associated Press Big Ten newcomer of the year averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game as the highest-ranked recruit in program history. McGowens had 11 games with at least 20 points, including a season-high 29 against both Sam Houston State and Rutgers. He played his best down the stretch, averaging 19.8 points over 12 games. He’s been projected to be a late first-round or second-round pick.