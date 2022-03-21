Judge rejects Baffert stay but delays suspension to April 4

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

A Kentucky judge has denied Bob Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his representatives to seek emergency relief through the state’s Court of Appeals. Stewards suspended and fined Baffert $7,500 last month and disqualified Medina Spirit as the Kentucky Derby winner after determining the now-deceased horse had the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system last May. Baffert is fighting that decision. Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate said Monday that the court understands the gravity of its ruling on Baffert but said that absent relief from a reviewing court, the stewards’ penalties will begin next month. A Baffert attorney said they would appeal.