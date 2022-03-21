Kyle Schwarber fits in nicely with the Phillies

By ROB MAADDI

AP Sports Writer

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber loves to hit in Citizens Bank Park and enjoys eating cheesesteaks. He’ll fit right in with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 29-year-old slugger pulled on his No. 12 red-pinstriped jersey Monday after agreeing last week to a $79 million, four-year contract. It took a few extra days to arrive because his wife, Paige, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Kade, hours after the deal was reached. The lefty-hitting Schwarber batted .266 with 32 homers for the Nationals and Red Sox last season. He smacked three more homers in the postseason for Boston.