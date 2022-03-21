Mabrey’s 29 points help Notre Dame roll past Oklahoma 108-64

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dara Mabrey scored a season-high 29 points, and No. 5 seed Notre Dame rolled past No. 4 Oklahoma 108-64 to earn a spot in the women’s Sweet 16. Mabrey made 11 of 19 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Sonia Citron scored 25 points and Maya Dodson added 20 for Notre Dame. It’s the first Sweet 16 berth for second-year Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey, The Fighting Irish will play No. 1 seed North Carolina State in a Bridgeport Regional semifinal. Taylor Robertson scored 19 points for Oklahoma.