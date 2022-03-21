Slow-starting Cards get on a roll, sweep Irish to open ACC

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Louisville has shaken off its slow start and is looking a lot more like the high-scoring Cardinals teams college baseball fans are accustomed to seeing. The Cards validated their recent run of success following a 3-3 start by opening Atlantic Coast Conference play with a three-game weekend sweep of Notre Dame. The Irish had been No. 1 in one poll. The Cards scored 31 times against a pitching staff that entered the series second nationally in ERA. Louisville is 16-4 and has won six straight and 13 of its last 14.