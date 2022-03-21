UVA hires Missouri State’s Agugua-Hamilton as women’s coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has hired Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton of Missouri State as its women’s basketball coach. Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement. Agugua-Hamilton compiled a 74-15 record in three seasons with the Lady Bears. Her team won two Missouri Valley Conference titles and reached the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons, advancing to the Sweet 16 last year before losing to No. 1 overall seed Stanford. Agugua-Hamilton replaces Tina Thompson, who was fired after her fourth season on March 3. Agugua-Hamilton is a Virginia native and guided the Lady Bears to nine wins against Power Five programs.