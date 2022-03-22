AP Was There: Michael Jordan retires for 3rd, final time

By CHRIS SHERIDAN

AP Basketball Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Jordan retires at the age of 40 for the third and final time after an illustrious basketball career. He finishes with 15 points in 28 minutes of a loss by the Washington Wizards to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Jordan receives several ovations through the game from the last sellout crowd that will ever watch him play. That includes nearly everyone in the arena giving Jordan a final lengthy standing ovation including coaches and the other players as he exits the game for good. Jordan says he’s come to grips with the fact he’ll not be in a uniform anymore with this his final retirement.