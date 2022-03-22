Elnardo Webster, led Saint Peter’s to NIT semis in ’68, dies

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Elnardo Webster, who put Saint Peter’s basketball on the map more than a half century ago in leading the Peacocks to the NIT semifinals in 1968, has died. He was 74. Webster died on Tuesday in Morristown, New Jersey, after being hospitalized with a heart issue, former teammates said. Pat Finnegan, a member of the ’68 team, said he was in the lobby of the hospital to visit Webster when he received a text message from Webster’s wife, Sandra, that her husband had died. Webster played seven years as a pro and later served as a Saint Peter’s trustee.