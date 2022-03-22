EXPLAINER: State of play in World Cup qualifying for Qatar

The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Even when the World Cup draw takes place next week, three slots will unusually still be vacant. But the next week or so will see another 14 teams qualify for the tournament and enter the April 1 draw in Qatar. As it stands, only 15 of the 32 finalists have been determined for the tournament which kicks off Nov. 21. They are: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Iran Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, South Korea and Qatar as host. Three qualifying berths are up for grabs in the playoffs in Europe with most intrigue surrounding which of European champion Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal miss out. Or maybe even both.