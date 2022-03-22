Roach makes his move with a March surge for Blue Devils

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke guard Jeremy Roach has provided a big spark for the Blue Devils at the right time. Roach has stepped up his offensive game to average better than 13 points over the last six games. That includes going for 15 points with a critical 3-pointer in the second-round NCAA Tournament win against Michigan State. The Blue Devils are heading to the Sweet 16 to face Texas Tech in San Francisco on Thursday. They’re counting on him to keep things rolling as the Blue Devils try to send off retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski with one final championship run.