Shortstop Barrero, starter Castillo among injured Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell says shortstop José Barrero will have hand surgery and will be sidelined for about six weeks. Seen as the Reds’ shortstop of the future, the 23-year-old Barrero was scheduled to have hook hamate surgery in Scottsdale, Arizona. Bell also says right-hander Luis Castillo may miss his first start of the regular season with shoulder soreness. He was expected to start long-tossing on Tuesday. A lingering shoulder injury will keep right-hander Justin Dunn sidelined for the next couple months.