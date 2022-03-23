After early season win, Byron unbothered by contract status

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron began his fifth season at NASCAR’s top level in a contract year with the best team in the sport. Rick Hendrick likes to extend his drivers as early as possible, so it can’t be any fun for Byron to be in limbo. He has a high-profile seat as driver of Jeff Gordon’s old No. 24 Chevrolet, and his teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have won the last two Cup titles. But Byron says he isn’t stressed. Byron said Hendrick told him an extension is just a formality — and that was before Byron won Sunday at Atlanta.