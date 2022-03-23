Back after long absence, Astros’ Verlander aims to get sharp

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Eager to get back to where he was, Justin Verlander says he still needs to get sharper. The Houston ace was pulled after another scoreless outing, taken out after 2 2-3 innings Wednesday when he reached a team-imposed pitch limit. Verlander missed all of last year, including the Astros’ run to the World Series. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had Tommy John surgery soon after pitching in July 2020 in his first start of the pandemic-shortened season. The 39-year-old Verlander has started twice this spring, both against the St. Louis Cardinals, and not allowed a run in 4 2-3 innings. He threw 31 of 51 pitches for strikes in his latest outing.