Browns anxious to meet Watson following stunning trade

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns cornerback Greg Newsome said he was surprised as the rest of the NFL when quarterback Deshaun Watson changed his mind and picked Cleveland as his new team. Newsome was the first Browns player to speak about Watson, the former Houston quarterback who will be bringing legal baggage with him. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual harassment. He’s expected to be in Cleveland later this week and Newsome said he’s looking forward to meeting him and getting to know him better. The Browns traded six draft picks, including three first-rounders to the Texans for Watson.