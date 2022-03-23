Feisty Kriisa brings antics and energy to top-seed Arizona

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa is a bit wild and more than a handful. Not just for opponents, but sometimes for the top-seeded Wildcats. The Estonian sophomore is the cocky and feisty sort who can drive opponents crazy, taunt their fans and question game officials. First-year coach Tommy Lloyd has to walk a fine line on how to manage his talented player. Kriisa says a he should be able to play against Houston in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night despite a sprained right ankle.