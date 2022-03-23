Russian, Belarusian swimmers banned from world championships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian and Belarusian swimmers have been banned from competing at the world championships because of the war in Ukraine. The sport’s governing body had broken with most other organizations by continuing to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as “neutral athletes” without national symbols. FINA says it changed its approach after receiving a risk assessment. FINA added that Russia responded by withdrawing from all events on this year’s calendar. Russia was stripped of hosting the world short-course championships in Kazan in December and FINA is now seeking a new host.