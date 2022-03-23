Yanks star Judge says talks ongoing about new contract

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is disappointed that a deal to avoid a potential arbitration hearing wasn’t reached before contract figures were exchanged. But Judge says he hopes that fluid conversions on a one-year deal or long-term contract can be completed before opening day on April 7. Judge has asked New York for $21 million this season, while the Yankees have offered $17 million, up from $10,175,000 last year. He can become a free agent after the World Series. Judge hit .287 with 39 homers and 98 RBIs in 148 games last season. The outfielder turns 30 next month.