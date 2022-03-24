A top-notch hospital in Doha is busy. Only falcons allowed.

By LUJAIN JO

Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It could be any other top-notch hospital in Doha, the capital of Qatar. There are radiology and operation rooms, and all the the high-tech tools of modern surgery on hand. But there’s just one difference: it’s for falcons. In the tiny, wealthy emirate of Qatar, the desert birds are among the nation’s most pampered residents. Long revered across the region for their hunting prowess, falcons today serve as status symbols recalling a Bedouin past. Qataris spare no expense to maintain their good health. Even if Doha is filled with skyscrapers and stadiums soon to host the World Cup, the scores of falcons streaming through the clinic each day show the tradition is not lost.